Saquon Barkley: I’ve had funks like this before, just need to break out of it

  
Published November 24, 2025 09:36 AM

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has failed to replicate his 2024 success this season and a bad year got even worse on Sunday.

Barkley was limited to 22 yards on 10 carries and he lost a fumble in the fourth quarter to help the Eagles spit up a 21-0 lead en route to a 24-21 loss. Barkley said after the game that he felt like a big part of closing out wins last season, but that kind of impact has been “nonexistent” this year.

“I wouldn’t say frustrated,” Barkley said. “More disappointed with myself, not frustrated with anybody else. I’m a big believer the run game starts with me and ends with me. I’m in a little funk right now. I’ve had funks like this before, just got to break it.”

Barkley said that he’s healthy and rejected the notion that opposing defensive approaches explain he he’s been so ineffective.

“I’m not getting the run game going,” Barkley said. “I’m not getting yards. I’m tired of the excuse of people trying to stop the run game. I don’t really subscribe to that. Just got to be better, got to make plays.”

Barkley said he’s confident that he’s “gonna get it right” and the sooner that happens the better for an Eagles offense that has been looking for a consistent identity all season.