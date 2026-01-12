 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley: Offense is a group thing, unfair to put it all on Kevin Patullo

  
Published January 12, 2026 02:01 PM

The Eagles’ season came to a fitting end against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

The team’s offensive inconsistency had been an issue all season and Sunday’s performance was right in line with their previous 17 games. After scoring 13 points in the first half, the Eagles managed two field goals and three three-and-outs before turning the ball over on downs in the final minute of their 23-19 loss.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has heard plenty of criticism for the offensive issues and he’s not guaranteed to be back for a second year in the role. On Monday, running back Saquon Barkley was asked about Patullo’s detractors and said he doesn’t “think that’s fair at all” because the level of execution on the field wasn’t where it needed to be.

“Did I play to the level I did last year? I don’t think so. I let him down, I let my teammates down. It’s a group thing,” Barkley said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was more circumspect on the topic. He said that he puts “my trust” in head coach Nick Sirianni, General Manager Howie Roseman and team owner Jeffrey Lurie when it comes to decisions like that. Hurts, Barkley and everyone else should find out what the Eagles decide to do with Patullo in the near future.