Saquon Barkley questionable, three offensive linemen out for Giants

The Giants may have running back Saquon Barkley back for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but they’re going to be short on guys blocking for whoever is running the ball.

Barkley has been listed as questionable to play after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Barkley was a limited participant in practice this week.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), guard Shane Lemieux (groin), and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) have been ruled out for Week Five. Joshua Ezeudu has been starting in place of Thomas, who has missed the last three games, while Ben Bredeson moved from guard to center.

The Giants also listed linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee) as questionable for this weekend.