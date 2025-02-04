Saquon Barkley suggests Giants as a landing spot for Jameis Winston

Saquon Barkley left the Giants for the Eagles, but he thinks it might be a good spot for quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston is at the Super Bowl working for Fox and he asked the Eagles running back who he should sign with as a free agent during Super Bowl Opening Night. Barkley replied that his former team “needs a quarterback right now.”

The notion seemed to sit well with Winston, who had a little slip of the tongue while explaing why the idea appealed to him.

“Would I really sign with the Giants? Absolutely!” Winston said via Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com. “I want to keep playing and do what I do best. I have a ton of respect for coach Brian Daboll, the things he does offensively. I think we have a young — whoa! They have a young roster. But they have a young roster that’s ready to win. They’re ready to bounce back. I know they’re hungry over there.”

The Giants have the third pick in the draft this year and they could use it on a quarterback. A veteran option to go with a rookie would make sense, so Winston could find himself among the options for the NFC East team in the coming weeks and months.