 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sauce Gardner: Felt like I got shot in the calf, but not the Achilles

  
Published November 30, 2025 06:43 PM

Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner suffered a non-contact injury during Sunday’s loss to the Texans and it looked like it might have been a torn Achilles based on how Gardner reacted to feeling the pain in his lower leg.

The team called it a calf injury during the game and, as PFT reported, the belief is that Gardner avoided an injury to his Achilles. Gardner said after the game that is his impression as well.

“I think it’s like a strain . . . felt like I got shot in the calf,” Gardner said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “But it was higher [than the Achilles.]”

Gardner will have an MRI to confirm any diagnosis and set a course of action for the future.