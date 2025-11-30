Sauce Gardner: Felt like I got shot in the calf, but not the Achilles

Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner suffered a non-contact injury during Sunday’s loss to the Texans and it looked like it might have been a torn Achilles based on how Gardner reacted to feeling the pain in his lower leg.

The team called it a calf injury during the game and, as PFT reported, the belief is that Gardner avoided an injury to his Achilles. Gardner said after the game that is his impression as well.

“I think it’s like a strain . . . felt like I got shot in the calf,” Gardner said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “But it was higher [than the Achilles.]”

Gardner will have an MRI to confirm any diagnosis and set a course of action for the future.