Colts anticipate not having Sauce Gardner for a couple weeks, pending MRI

  
Published November 30, 2025 05:01 PM

The Colts are bracing for the possibility of not having cornerback Sauce Gardner for a little while.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Gardner does indeed have a calf injury, not an Achilles injury. And while the full assessment won’t be made until Gardner has an MRI, the Colts currently believe he’ll miss a couple weeks.

Gardner exited early in the game, after suffering a non-contact injury.

Sunday’s 20-16 loss resulted in a two-way tie at the top of the AFC South, with both the Colts and Jaguars now 8-4. The Texans are on their heels, at 7-5.

The Colts face the Jaguars in Jacksonville next Sunday, following by a visit to the Seahawks and a Monday night home game against the 49ers.