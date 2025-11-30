Sauce Gardner in training room with a calf injury

Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner was injured on a non-contact play on the Texans’ second play from scrimmage.

Gardner pulled up while covering tight end Cade Stover and began limping. He finally went to the ground and was unable to put weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field with 13:16 left in the first quarter.

He is playing his third game with the Colts after the trade from the Jets.

Gardner has 13 tackles and two passes defensed for Indianapolis.

The Colts went three-and-out on their first series, and the Texans drove 64 yards in 13 plays but again had trouble in the red zone. They stalled at the Indianapolis 4, and Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 23-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.