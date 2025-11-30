 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sauce Gardner in training room with a calf injury

  
Published November 30, 2025 01:22 PM

Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner was injured on a non-contact play on the Texans’ second play from scrimmage.

Gardner pulled up while covering tight end Cade Stover and began limping. He finally went to the ground and was unable to put weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field with 13:16 left in the first quarter.

He is playing his third game with the Colts after the trade from the Jets.

Gardner has 13 tackles and two passes defensed for Indianapolis.

The Colts went three-and-out on their first series, and the Texans drove 64 yards in 13 plays but again had trouble in the red zone. They stalled at the Indianapolis 4, and Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 23-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.