Scott Fitterer: Lamar Jackson is a great, expensive option, but we’re focused on the draft

  
Published March 20, 2023 08:27 AM
The Panthers traded up from No. 9 overall to acquire the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft to select a quarterback.

Carolina General Manager Scott Fitterer admitted as much during his Monday press conference, saying the Panthers “have conviction ” about multiple QBs in the incoming rookie class.

But before executing the trade with Chicago, did Carolina consider pursuing quarterback Lamar Jackson?

“Like anything, you always have a conversation,” Fitterer said Monday. “But we were looking… He’s a great option — a really expensive option . But we’re focused on more of the draft picks at this point.”

Because Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, the quarterback is free to negotiate a contract with other teams as an offer sheet. The Ravens would be owed two first-round picks in return for Jackson if the team decided not to match the offer.

But there is a general belief that the Ravens are willing to match most contract proposals.

So, the Panthers traded up to make sure they’ll get a quarterback they like. And they will continue working toward figuring out who their next QB1 will be over the next month.