Scotty Miller visiting with Lions, set to try out with Bears

Veteran receiver Scotty Miller is getting a look at a couple of NFC North teams.

Miller is taking a free-agent visit with the Lions on Tuesday and is set to try out for the Bears next week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Miller, 28, was with the Steelers for the last two years. In 2025, he caught nine passes for 62 yards while playing 20 percent of the offensive snaps in his 13 games played.

Miller’s most productive season came in 2020 when he caught 33 passes for 501 yards with three TDs for the Buccaneers.

He’s appeared in 93 career games with nine starts since Tampa Bay selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He’s caught 99 passes for 1,216 yards with six TDs.