Seahawks activate LB Chazz Surratt off injured reserve

  
Published February 3, 2026 02:52 PM

The Seahawks are getting a key member of their special teams unit back just in time for Super Bowl LX.

Seattle announced on Tuesday that the club has activated Chazz Surratt off of injured reserve.

Surratt has been sidelined by an ankle injury suffered in November. He had been on the field for 60 percent of Seattle’s special teams snaps in 11 games played before going on injured reserve. He played seven snaps as a linebacker during the regular season.

Surratt has appeared in 52 career games for the Vikings, Jets, and Seahawks since 2021.

As a corresponding move, the Seahawks placed offensive tackle Amari Kight on injured reserve.

The first injury reports of the week are due out for Seattle and New England on Wednesday.