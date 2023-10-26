Seahawks announce Frank Clark signing, place Uchenna Nwosu on IR

It’s official: Frank Clark is back with the Seahawks.

Seattle announced the team had signed Clark to a one-year deal on Thursday. Clark was expected to return to the team that drafted him after taking a visit there this week.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that Clark can potentially play as soon as Sunday against Cleveland, given that, "[h]e knows exactly the position that we’re asking him to play.”

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Clark recorded 35.0 sacks with 35 tackles for loss and 72 quarterback hits in 62 games with Seattle from 2015-2018. Clark was traded to Kansas City in 2019 and won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

He signed with the Broncos in free agency in the spring, playing just two games before being released.

As a corresponding move, the Seahawks placed defensive end Uchenna Nwosu on injured reserve. Nwosu is out for the season with a torn pec.