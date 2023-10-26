Pete Carroll: Frank Clark could play right away in his return to Seattle

On the weekend that the Seahawks will wear throwback uniforms, they’ll potentially have a throwback player in the lineup.

Frank Clark, who played for the Seahawks from 2015 through 2018, is back — after four-plus years (and two Super Bowl wins) elsewhere.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Clark could play as soon as Sunday, against the Browns.

“He knows exactly the position that we’re asking him to play that we think the transition to fit into the spot, playing the outside ‘backer spot and rushing the 4-3 stuff, just fits naturally,” Carroll said of Clark. “His experience is important with such a young group of guys that he’s with now, so I’m hoping that will all fit together well.”

Carroll said the role will be “very similar” to what it was for Clark during his prior four-year run with the team. Carroll also praised Clark’s “energetic nature,” adding that “he’s really a terrific effort guy, explosive, big play, brought a lot of juice to the club and all. There’s a lot of positive things that we have. I know he’s all fired up and ready, but we’re remembering the good stuff and wanting to make sure that he’s got a chance to help us.”

A second-round pick out of Michigan, Clark was traded to the Chiefs after being franchise-tagged in early 2019.

“Frank grew up with us,” Carroll said. “It was a good process to see him come into the league and come in to being a young man and we had him for a lot of years there. It’s rewarding, he goes and wins a world championship at a place and has a lot of success and does good stuff and then we get a chance to get him on the other end his career to see if he can come help us out some. It’s a good thing, it’s a really positive thing.”

Clark became available 11 days ago, after the Broncos released him after he agreed to reduce his base salary, for termination-pay purposes. Although Clark had been linked to the Chiefs again (where he spent 2019 through 2022), the season-ending injury to Uchenna Nwosu opened the door for Clark to return to Seattle.