Seahawks are expected to have DK Metcalf, Kenneth Walker Sunday

The Seahawks can’t clinch a playoff spot by beating the Steelers on Sunday afternoon, but they can make a trip to the postseason very likely so having all hands on deck would be a positive development.

It’s looking like that will be the case on the offensive side of the ball. According to multiple reports, wide receiver DK Metcalf and running back Kenneth Walker will both play after being listed as questionable on Friday.

Metcalf was listed with a back injury while Walker is dealing with a shoulder issue and an illness. Metcalf didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday while Walker was able to work on a limited basis on Friday.

The Seahawks ruled linebacker Jordyn Brooks out with an ankle injury on Saturday. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon remains questionable with a hip injury.