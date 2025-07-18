 Skip navigation
Seahawks, Bucs will both wear throwback uniforms in Week 5 matchup

  
Published July 18, 2025 09:31 AM

The Seahawks and Buccaneers are both marking their 50th NFL season in 2025 and they’ll be breaking out some vintage threads as part of the celebration.

Both teams announced that they will be wearing throwback uniforms when they meet in Seattle in Week 5. That will mean the white jersey version of the Buccaneers’ Creamsicle look and royal blue jerseys for the Seahawks. Both teams will also sport the helmets that they wore in the past.

The look will be similar to the ones that the two teams sported when they met during their inaugural season in 1976. The Seahawks prevailed 13-10 for one of their two wins on the season. The Buccaneers went 0-14 to open their NFL run.

The Bucs will also be wearing the home version of their throwbacks for their Week 3 home opener against the Jets.