Seahawks, Chargers are co-favorites for D.K. Metcalf

Wednesday’s flurry of news included the fact that receiver D.K. Metcalf wants to fly the coop in Seattle. So where will he land?

Currently, DraftKings has the Seahawks and the Chargers as +300 co-favorites for Metcalf.

The Patriots aren’t far behind, at +350. The Texans are fourth at +550, followed by the Raiders at +700 and the Steelers and Broncos at 12-1.

It’s surprising the Seahawks have such low odds. Given the way word surfaced — with the Metcalf news landing at a time when the Seahawks were trying to give receiver Tyler Lockett a proper sendoff — the Seahawks reportedly are salty. The current momentum points toward a divorce.

What’ll it take? As explained on Wednesday, while 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel isn’t looking for a new deal on his way through the door in Washington (the trade becomes official on Wednesday), Metcalf is. Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that he’s looking for $30 million per year, and that the Seahawks want a first- and third-round pick.

That’s what the Eagles gave the Titans for receiver A.J. Brown (Metcalf’s Ole Miss teammate) three years ago. Metcalf’s next team will have to strike the right balance between paying the player and satisfying his current team. The more money they give Metcalf, the less capital they’ll want to sent to Seattle. And vice-versa. It becomes a thee-way negotiation, that requires two needles to be threaded by his next team.

Still, the overall circumstances (capped by the news of Metcalf wanting out becoming the turd in the punch bowl of what should have been Tyler Lockett Day) suggest that this thing could move, quickly. And that, come next Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, Metcalf could indeed officially be on a new team.