Seahawks will explore a D.K. Metcalf trade

Last week at the Scouting Combine, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider downplayed the notion that receiver D.K. Metcalf could be traded.

“Really, when you look at it — a lot of big-name guys on every team, there’s always that like agent talk out there,” Schneider said on PFT Live. “And so, yeah, unless you guys know something I don’t.”

Everyone now knows something.

NFL Media reports that Metcalf has asked to be traded, and that the Seahawks will explore it.

The news comes after conflicting reports surfaced late last week regarding talks between the Packers and Seahawks for a Metcalf trade.

Metcalf is entering the last year of his second contract, at a base salary of $18 million. Unlike soon-to-be-former 49ers (and soon-to-be Commanders) receiver Deebo Samuel, Metcalf could be looking for a new deal as part of a trade.

If Metcalf is traded, he’ll become at least the seventh receiver from the 2019 draft to be shipped to a new team. Previously, the Ravens traded Hollywood Brown to the Cardinals, the Patriots traded N’Keal Harry to the Bears, the Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Eagles, the Jets traded Mecole Hardman back to the Chiefs, and the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers. And the 49ers will be trading Samuel.

Metcalf was the last player taken in the second round of the 2019 draft. He has six seasons with 900 or more receiving yards, and three with more than 1,000.