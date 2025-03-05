 Skip navigation
Simms: 'Gut feeling' is Giants trade up to No. 1
nbc_csu_jalenmilroe_250305.jpg
QB Milroe still a 'project' entering NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbcarousel_250305.jpg
Darnold re-signing with MIN would hinder McCarthy

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Simms: ‘Gut feeling’ is Giants trade up to No. 1
nbc_csu_jalenmilroe_250305.jpg
QB Milroe still a ‘project’ entering NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbcarousel_250305.jpg
Darnold re-signing with MIN would hinder McCarthy

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Seahawks will explore a D.K. Metcalf trade

  
Published March 5, 2025 01:32 PM

Last week at the Scouting Combine, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider downplayed the notion that receiver D.K. Metcalf could be traded.

“Really, when you look at it — a lot of big-name guys on every team, there’s always that like agent talk out there,” Schneider said on PFT Live. “And so, yeah, unless you guys know something I don’t.”

Everyone now knows something.

NFL Media reports that Metcalf has asked to be traded, and that the Seahawks will explore it.

The news comes after conflicting reports surfaced late last week regarding talks between the Packers and Seahawks for a Metcalf trade.

Metcalf is entering the last year of his second contract, at a base salary of $18 million. Unlike soon-to-be-former 49ers (and soon-to-be Commanders) receiver Deebo Samuel, Metcalf could be looking for a new deal as part of a trade.

If Metcalf is traded, he’ll become at least the seventh receiver from the 2019 draft to be shipped to a new team. Previously, the Ravens traded Hollywood Brown to the Cardinals, the Patriots traded N’Keal Harry to the Bears, the Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Eagles, the Jets traded Mecole Hardman back to the Chiefs, and the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers. And the 49ers will be trading Samuel.

Metcalf was the last player taken in the second round of the 2019 draft. He has six seasons with 900 or more receiving yards, and three with more than 1,000.