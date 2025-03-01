Conflicting reports emerge regarding potential D.K. Metcalf trade to Packers

On Tuesday, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider downplayed the scattered chatter that receiver D.K. Metcalf could be traded.

“Really, when you look at it — a lot of big-name guys on every team, there’s always that like agent talk out there,” Schneider said on PFT Live. “And so, yeah, unless you guys know something I don’t.”

Three days later, various reports emerged regarding Metcalf’s future. Two point to a potential trade to the Packers. One pushes back against it.

Corbin K. Smith of Emerald City Spectrum got the ball rolling on Friday morning. “One team to keep close tabs on: the Packers,” Smith posted. “A source indicated they have had discussions with Seahawks this week and have an offer on the table that includes a high pick and a young receiver on roster to acquire Metcalf.”

Pete Bukowski of The Leap added this: “I can confirm Corbin’s reporting here. League source told me GB has been working on this and has an offer they think can land DK Metcalf. Then the hope is trading Jaire Alexander to backfill some of the lost draft capital if they can get it.”

But Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com has disputed those reports. “According to a source, there has been no contact or negotiations as of now between the Packers and Seahawks regarding a DK Metcalf trade,” Schneidman tweeted.

Metcalf is entering the final year of a three-year, $72 million contract extension. He’s due to make $18 million in 2025, with a $31.875 million cap charge. A trade would create $10.875 million in cap space.

At the Super Bowl, running back Josh Jacobs created a bit of a stir by saying (accurately) that the Packers need to add a proven No. 1 receiver. They hold the 23rd overall pick in the draft, and they could offer to send receivers like Christian Watson or Romeo Doubs to Seattle as part of a Metcalf package.

Metcalf had 66 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. But he had only 108 targets, the lowest since getting 100 as a rookie. With Jaxson Smith-Njigba emerging as a star, it’s not impossible that the Seahawks would turn the page on Metcalf, giving him a fresh start with a team where he’d perhaps be more involved in the offense.