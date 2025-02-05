Josh Jacobs: I love our receivers, but we need a proven No. 1 guy

Running back Josh Jacobs joined the Packers on a four-year deal last offseason and made a clear impact in his first year with the club.

But while Green Bay has several young, talented receivers, Jacobs would like to see something specific with the club’s offense moving forward.

In a Wednesday interview on PFT Live, Jacobs was asked what pieces he feels are missing for the Packers heading into 2025.

“I would say, you know, I think we need another D-end. I think we need another DB,” Jacobs said. “And I think we need a wide receiver.

“I love the guys that we have in the receiving room,” Jacobs added. “They all have the potential to be [a No.] 1. But we need a guy that’s proven to be [a No.] 1.”

The Packers did spread the ball around in 2024, as four players had at least 600 yards receiving and five had at least 415. Jacobs was sixth on the club with 342 receiving yards.

But Jayden Reed led the team with 55 catches and 857 yards. Romeo Doubs caught 46 passes for 601 yards, tight end Tucker Kraft had 50 receptions for 707 yards. Christian Watson has shown an ability to be explosive and finished with 29 catches for 620 yards with two TDs. But his health remains a concern.

“He’s impressive, man,” Jacobs said of Watson. “When he’s got it going, he is a guy, for sure.”

We’ll see if the Packers add a receiver this offseason or if one emerges in camp to match the team’s lead back in Jacobs as a bona fide No. 1 option on the outside.