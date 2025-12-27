 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel's futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have 'long way to go' after missing playoffs

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Devin Lloyd: Jags will use having one Pro Bowler as fuel

  
Published December 27, 2025 09:34 AM

The Jaguars have not been shy about sharing their belief that they haven’t gotten enough respect around the football world for the work they’ve done this season and there was more fodder on that front this week.

Pro Bowl rosters were announced this week and the only member of the 11-4 Jaguars to land a spot was long snapper Ross Matiscik. Head coach Liam Coen said “that just speaks volumes” about the perception of the team and linebacker Devin Lloyd, who leads the AFC with five interceptions and has been cited as a snub, said it is something else that the team can use for motivation heading into the postseason.

“You always use that type stuff as fuel,” Lloyd said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “At the end of the day, you got to channel it the right way. . . . Anything you can use as an edge. I don’t think I was the only one that kind of got snubbed. We’re an 11-4 team, and a lot of guys put a lot of good stuff on tape.”

The Jaguars still have work to do in order to wrap up the AFC South, so any fuel to that fire will be welcomed. If they generate enough of it to make a run all the way through the conference come January, their players won’t be available for Pro Bowl festivities in early February.