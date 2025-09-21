 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks dominate hapless Saints

  
Published September 21, 2025 07:06 PM

The Saints couldn’t do much of anything in Seattle today.

In one of the most one-sided games you’ll ever see, the Seahawks jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, extended it to 38-3 in the second quarter, and coasted through the second half to win 44-13.

The Seahawks dominated on offense, defense and special teams, while the Saints could get nothing going. Although Seattle deserves credit for playing well, this was more about New Orleans looking like the worst team in the league.

Late in the game the Saints benched quarterback Spencer Rattler for rookie Tyler Shough, and the big question in New Orleans this week will be whether Shough should be the starter going forward. Shough threw two passes, both incomplete.

The win improves the Seahawks’ record to 2-1. The Saints fall to 0-3.