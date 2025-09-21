Seahawks dominate hapless Saints

The Saints couldn’t do much of anything in Seattle today.

In one of the most one-sided games you’ll ever see, the Seahawks jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, extended it to 38-3 in the second quarter, and coasted through the second half to win 44-13.

The Seahawks dominated on offense, defense and special teams, while the Saints could get nothing going. Although Seattle deserves credit for playing well, this was more about New Orleans looking like the worst team in the league.

Late in the game the Saints benched quarterback Spencer Rattler for rookie Tyler Shough, and the big question in New Orleans this week will be whether Shough should be the starter going forward. Shough threw two passes, both incomplete.

The win improves the Seahawks’ record to 2-1. The Saints fall to 0-3.