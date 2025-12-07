Seahawks dominate the second half, blow out the Falcons 37-9

For a half today in Atlanta, the Falcons looked like a competent and competitive team. And then they didn’t.

A 6-6 halftime score turned into a 37-9 final after the Seahawks blew out the Falcons in the second half, one of the most lopsided halves played in any game in this NFL season.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold turned in another good game, completing 20 of 30 passes for 249 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. As usual, his favorite receiver was Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins continued to look washed up, throwing two interceptions and rarely getting much going for the Falcons’ offense.

The win improves the Seahawks’ record to 10-3, and they’re right in the thick of the NFC West race. The Falcons are 4-9 and have clinched a losing record for the eighth consecutive year