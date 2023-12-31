Seahawks down two starting offensive linemen as they attempt comeback vs. Steelers

The Seahawks have lost two starting offensive linemen today against the Steelers.

First right tackle Abe Lucas was ruled out for the game with a knee injury. Then center Evan Brown was ruled out with a concussion.

Seattle now has backup Stone Forsythe in for Lucas at right tackle and rookie Olu Oluwatami in for Brown at center.

The Steelers lead 24-17 in the third quarter in a game that has significant playoff implications for both 8-7 teams.