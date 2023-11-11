Seahawks elevate Jason Peters from practice squad; activate Kenny McIntosh, Dareke Young

The Seahawks activated running back Kenny McIntosh and receiver Dareke Young from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. Both players now are available to play Sunday against the Commanders.

In a corresponding move, the Seahawks waived cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.

The Seahawks already had another open roster spot after waiving Austin Faoliu from the 53-player roster earlier in the week.

The team also announced it elevated offensive tackle Jason Peters from the practice squad. It is the third consecutive elevation for Peters, who now is out of elevations.

The Seahawks will have to sign Peters to the active roster to get him on the game day roster after Sunday.

Peters has split time at right tackle with starter Stone Forsythe the past two games, playing 26 snaps against Cleveland two weeks ago and 16 snaps last week in Baltimore. Peters also has worked at guard in practice, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.

Peters could see time at guard this week with Anthony Bradford ruled out with a knee injury.

McIntosh, who injured his knee in Seattle’s mock game in August, has practiced the past three weeks. He gives the Seahawks added running back depth with DeeJay Dallas listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

“Kenny is ready to go,” Carroll said Friday, via John Boyle of the team website. “We’ll figure out how that’s going to work out. We don’t know yet.”

Young, who had surgery on an abductor earlier this season and returned to practice only this week.

“He had a very good season last year for us,” Carroll said. “We have high expectations for him to be a contributor, particularly on teams, but in other aspects as well. This week he looked like he was full-go.”