Seahawks G.M. John Schneider: You can’t just throw money at something to fix it

  
Published February 17, 2025 02:43 PM

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said on Seattle Sports 710 last week that the team is aware of its deficiencies as they head into the offseason and that they have a plan to address them.

The offensive line is thought to be at the top of that list and Schneider didn’t delve into the specifics of the plan to fix up that area of the team. He did suggest that it won’t involve a major spending spree once free agency gets underway next month, though.

“You can’t just throw money at something to fix to it, to fix a perceived need,” Schneider said. “We’ve made mistakes there in the past and we’re gonna try not to repeat mistakes we’ve made.”

The team’s cap situation would complicate any attempt to use free agent splashes as a significant part of the plan. The Seahawks have work to do to get under the cap before the new league year begins, so Schneider and company will have to use some creativity to plug their holes.

