Seahawks G.M. John Schneider: We know our deficiencies and have plan to address them

  
Published February 15, 2025 04:51 PM

The Seahawks have a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, but their offensive fortunes aren’t likely to change all that much if they don’t get better offensive line play in 2025.

Geno Smith was sacked 50 times and the Seahawks run game ranked 28th in the league thanks in part to a group that failed to consistently provide protection or open up holes at the line of scrimmage. During his show on Seattle Sports, Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said that the team is aware that they need to be better in that area to make a run at returning to the playoffs.

“We know exactly what our deficiencies are,” Schneider said. “We can all see it, right? And we have a plan to address everything.”

Schneider noted that the Eagles did “a really nice job getting acquisitions and developing” their offensive line on the way to winning Super Bowl LIX and called both of those areas things the Seahawks will need to improve on as they head into next season.