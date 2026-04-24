Seahawks GM John Schneider: Trade opportunities fell apart, Jadarian Price stood alone at No. 32

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider came into the first round of the draft with designs on trading out of the 32nd pick, but way things played out in the picks leading up to that selection changed those plans.

Five of the six picks leading up to Seattle’s time on the clock were traded and Schneider said after the draft that the flurry of moves wound up leaving the team without options to move down while remaining in position to “have a shot” at running back Jadarian Price. As a result, they stayed put and made Price part of their offensive backfield.

“Great player, great person,” Schneider said, via the team’s website. “We thought he had some opportunities for a minute, they fell apart. A lot of trading going on right ahead of us, but I mean, he kind of stood alone. Great player. The person’s outstanding, the competitor, he’s a Seahawk. It’s really cool. We were kind of concerned people were going to go ahead of us because we felt like he was so out there in terms of mock drafts and what have you.”

Schneider was hoping to move down because the Seahawks came into the draft with four picks, but Price fits a need after Kenneth Walker’s departure as a free agent and the inability to make a deal will be forgotten if the rookie is part of a strong title defense in Seattle this fall.