Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with 23-6 win over Jets

The Seahawks will go into Week 18 with a chance to make the playoffs.

Geno Smith threw a pair of touchdowns in the first half and the Seahawks defense picked Mike White off twice in a 23-6 win that moves them to 8-8 on the season. With the Commanders losing on Sunday, the Seahawks will be able to book a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Rams next weekend and a Packers loss to the Lions.

That’s far from a sure thing, but it’s also far from where many people thought this team would be when the season got underway. Smith has been better than expected as the team’s starting quarterback, rookie Ken Walker has thrived as the lead running back and the Seahawks have prime draft assets from the Russell Wilson trade to use as they continue building the team this offseason.

Walker ran 23 times for 133 yards on Sunday and now has 936 rushing yards on the season. The team did have wide receiver Tyler Lockett leave with a leg injury and linebacker Jordyn Brooks was ruled out with a knee injury, so they may not be available to help the final push for a postseason berth.

The Jets will not be making any push. Sunday’s loss was their sixth in the last seven games and that collapse has eliminated them from the playoffs.

White was 23-of-46 for 240 yards in his return to the lineup and quarterback questions will once again be front and center for the Jets this offseason because neither White nor Zach Wilson had done enough to go into next season as the definite starter. Given how much promise this season once held, there could also be changes coming to the coaching staff of a team that looked destined for a better ending when they were 6-3.