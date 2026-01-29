 Skip navigation
Seahawks list Ernest Jones as limited, Charles Cross as out of practice

  
Published January 29, 2026 06:51 PM

The Seahawks released their second injury report of the week on Thursday and it showed a few changes from Wednesday.

Linebacker Ernest Jones (chest) was upgraded to limited participation. The team only held a walkthrough on Thursday and Jones was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s estimated report.

Left tackle Charles Cross (foot) was listed as limited on Wednesday, but dropped to out of practice on Thursday. The Seahawks will issue estimated injury designations for this week on Friday and then hold more practices after traveling to Calfornia over the weekend.

Tight end Eric Saubert (hamstring) also dropped to out of practice. Tackle Amari Kight (knee) remained a non-participant.

Wide receiver Jake Bobo (hand), quarterback Sam Darnold (oblique), tackle Josh Jones (knee, ankle), safety Julian Love (shoulder), fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck), fullback Brady Russell (hand), and linebacker Drake Thomas (shoulder) were listed as limited for the second straight day. Linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) was the only player listed as a full participant.