Seahawks list Zach Charbonnet, Julian Love, Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmanwori as doubtful

  
September 19, 2025

The Seahawks expect to be missing players in both their offensive and defensive backfields for Sunday’s home game against the Saints.

Running back Zach Charbonnet is listed as doubtful to play with a foot injury. Charbonnet has split time with Kenneth Walker in the first two weeks of the season and George Holani will likely take on a bigger offensive role because of his injury.

The team will be even thinner on the other side of the ball. Safeties Nick Emmanwori (ankle) and Julian Love (hamstring) join Charbonnet and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) in the doubtful category.

Coby Bryant and Ty Okada are the only other safeties on the active roster, so D’Anthony Bell and Jerrick Reed are both candidates to come up from the practice squad.