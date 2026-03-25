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The Seahawks’ opener is officially set for Wednesday, September 9

  
Published March 25, 2026 03:16 PM

The NFL has officially announced the date and time for the first game of the 2026 season.

The Seahawks will be hosting the opener on Wednesday, September 9. The game will get underway at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC and Peacock.

Seattle will be hosting the game a day earlier than usual because of the NFL’s first-ever game in Australia. The Rams and 49ers will be playing in Melbourne on Thursday night in order to give them more time to return to the United States for Week 2.

It is the first time that the NFL has opened a season on a Wednesday night since 2012. The Giants-Cowboys game took place that night to avoid a conflict with President Barack Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.

The Seahawks’ opponent has not been revealed yet. That will be announced along with the rest of the schedule later in the offseason.