Seahawks place Uchenna Nwosu on PUP list

  
Published July 17, 2025 05:43 PM

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu had knee surgery this offseason and he’s not ready to pass a physical with the Seahawks yet.

The Seahawks announced that Nwosu has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. He won’t be able to practice until he comes off the list, but he’s on the active version of the list so he can be activated at any point this summer.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider described Nwosu’s surgery as a cleanup earlier this offseason, which suggests the team is not expecting him to miss significant time.

Nwosu has been limited to 12 games over the last two seasons due to pectoral, knee, and thigh injuries. He had three sacks in those games and he had 9.5 sacks in his last full season.