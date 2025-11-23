 Skip navigation
Seahawks put WR Tory Horton on injured reserve

  
Published November 22, 2025 07:01 PM

Seahawks rookie wide receiver Tory Horton will miss at least the next four games.

Horton was placed on injured reserve on Saturday due to the shin injury that kept him from playing in the team’s last two games. The fifth-round had 13 catches for 161 yards and five touchdowns in his eight appearances this season.

The Seahawks also elevated linebackers Patrick O’Connell and Jamie Sheriff from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Titans. O’Connell has played in eight career games for the Seahawks while Sheriff has not appeared in a regular season contest.

Seattle needed depth at the position because they ruled Tyrice Knight out with a concussion and listed Ernest Jones as questionable due to a knee injury.