Seahawks re-sign defensive tackle Brandon Pili

A contributor to the Seahawks’ great 2025 defense will be back in 2026.

Seahawks nose tackle Brandon Pili agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal to stay in Seattle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pili started last season on the practice squad but was brought up to the active roster and became a solid contributor to the defensive line rotation, primarily playing on running downs.

Pili originally entered the NFL with the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie out of USC in 2023.