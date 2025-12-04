 Skip navigation
Seahawks re-sign RB Myles Gaskin to practice squad

  
Published December 3, 2025 08:23 PM

The Seahawks re-signed running back Myles Gaskin to their practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

They waived Gaskin from their active roster on Tuesday.

Gaskin appeared in Sunday’s victory over the Vikings — his former team — taking three carries for 6 yards. He was on the field for three offensive snaps and five special teams snaps.

Gaskin, a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft, has appeared in 47 career games, with 17 starts for the Dolphins, Rams, Vikings and Seahawks.

In his career, Gaskin has 469 touches for 2,072 yards and 13 touchdowns.