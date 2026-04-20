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Seahawks S Ty Okada signs his exclusive rights free agent tender

  
Published April 20, 2026 06:46 PM

The Seahawks officially re-signed a member of their Super Bowl-winning roster on Monday.

They announced that safety Ty Okada signed his exclusive rights free agent tender. Seattle also tendered running back George Holani and he re-signed earlier in the offseason.

Okada appeared in every game for the Seahawks last year and made 11 starts in the regular season. He had 67 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery over all 20 games that Seattle played.

Coby Bryant left for the Bears in free agency, so Okada joins Nick Emmanwori and Julian Love at the top of the safety depth chart heading into the 2026 season.