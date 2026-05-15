Seahawks’ schedule has them playing on every day of the week except Tuesday

The NFL is increasingly moving games off Sundays to play them on other days of the week, when TV networks and streaming platforms will pay more money for them. And no team epitomizes the NFL’s changing approach more than the Seahawks.

The Seahawks’ 2026 schedule features games on every day except Tuesday.

Seattle will host the first game of the 2026 NFL season, as is customary for the defending Super Bowl champions. But the major changes this year is that the game will be on Wednesday, September 9, rather than being played in the normal Thursday night opening slot.

The rest of the Seahawks’ schedule features 10 games on Sundays, a Thursday night game, two Monday night games, a Saturday game in Week 15, and the Christmas night game, which falls on a Friday this year. The Seahawks’ 17th and final game will be on either a Saturday or a Sunday.

The only other team in NFL history to play on six different days of the week was the 2024 Chiefs, who also were the defending Super Bowl champions and also played every day but Tuesday. No team has ever played on all seven days of the week, but with the way the NFL is changing its schedule, that will probably happen soon.