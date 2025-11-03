Seahawks score two TDs in 11 seconds, lead Commanders 21-0

The Commanders are quickly unraveling against the Seahawks on Sunday night.

Seattle has scored two touchdowns in 11 seconds to take a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

First, Jayden Daniels threw his second interception of the season and Sam Darnold connected with receiver Tory Horton for the duo’s second touchdown of the night.

Seahawks safety Ty Okada recorded his first career interception early in the second quarter, making an outstanding interception along the sideline. Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels was heavily pressured and may have been trying to throw the ball away. But Okada was able to leap up, pick the ball off, and tap two toes in bounds before his elbow hit out of bounds for the takeaway.

Horton capped the ensuing seven-play, 60-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown reception deep down the right side. Horton was wide open on the play.

Then, Washington returner Jaylin Lane — in for the injured Luke McCaffrey — fumbled the ensuing kickoff, with Seattle recovering it deep in Washington territory.

Darnold took advantage of the opportunity with one play, hitting tight end Elijah Arroyo with a 26-yard touchdown to put Seattle up by three touchdowns.

Darnold has started the game 10-of-10 for 142 yards with three touchdowns — good for a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Washington needs to get things going on offense in a hurry. But on defense, Commanders cornerback Trey Amos is questionable to return with a hip injury.

For Seattle, cornerback Josh Jobe is being evaluated for a concussion.