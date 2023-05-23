Seahawks sign Artie Burns, fourth-round pick Anthony Bradford

With Tariq Woolen out until training camp after having his knee scoped, the Seahawks have added a cornerback.

Seattle announced on Tuesday that the club has re-signed Artie Burns, who played three games for the club last year.

Burns has appeared in 72 games with 38 starts since the Steelers selected him in the first round of the 2016 draft. He has four career interceptions with 33 passes defensed. He played just 16 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps last year.

The Seahawks also signed fourth-round pick Anthony Bradford, a guard out of LSU.

Seattle now has seven of its 10 draft picks under contract.

As a corresponding move to add Burns, the Seahawks waived nose tackle Robert Cooper. He had joined the team as an undrafted free agent earlier this month.