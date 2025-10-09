Seahawks sign DT Brandon Pili off of practice squad

The Seahawks tweaked their 53-man roster on Thursday.

They announced that they have signed defensive tackle Brandon Pili off of their practice squad. Wide receiver Cody White was released in a corresponding move.

Pili appeared in the first three games of the season as a temporary elevation, so he had to be signed to the roster to play against the Jaguars this weekend. He had one tackle in those appearances and had four tackles in 12 games for the Dolphins the last two years.

White played in one game for the Seahawks this season and he appeared in four games last season.