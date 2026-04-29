Seahawks sign TE Harrison Bryant

The Seahawks signed tight end Harrison Bryant on Wednesday, the team announced.

Bryant, 28, spent last season with the Texans after the Eagles released him out of the preseason. He played 12 games with four starts and made two catches for 7 yards and one tackle.

The Browns made Bryant a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, and he started in nine games his rookie year. In his career, Bryant has appeared in 90 games, starting 27, and has caught 100 passes for 884 yards and 10 touchdowns.

After four seasons in Cleveland, Bryant joined the Raiders in 2024.

The addition of Bryant gives the Seahawks five tight ends as he joins AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Nick Kallerup and Eric Saubert on the roster at the position.

The Seahawks now have 83 players on the roster, not including undrafted rookie free agents who will sign ahead of rookie minicamp this week. Seattle can have up to 91 players on the roster, including international pathway player, Federico Maranges.