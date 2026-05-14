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Seahawks sign UDFA WRs Rashad Rochelle, Trayvon Rudolph

  
Published May 14, 2026 01:54 PM

The reigning champions have made a few roster moves on Thursday.

Seattle announced the club has signed undrafted rookie receivers Rashad Rochelle and Trayvon Rudolph.

Rochelle started his college career at Rutgers before finishing at Indiana State. Rudolph spent four seasons at Northern Illinois before playing at Toledo in 2025.

To make room on the roster, the Seahawks waived undrafted rookie linebacker Devean Deal.