Seahawks tender exclusive rights free agents Ty Okada and George Holani

The Seahawks tendered exclusive rights free agents Ty Okada and George Holani on Monday, the team announced.

They are the first moves as the Seahawks try to “run it back,” as General Manager John Schneider said at the Scouting Combine last week.

Holani and Okada are the Seahawks’ only two exclusive rights free agents, a designation for a player with two or fewer accrued seasons whose contract is set to expire. Once tendered a one-year offer, which is based on that player’s credited seasons, an exclusive rights free agent cannot negotiate with other teams.

Okada, who first joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State in 2023, appeared in only nine games with no starts over his first two seasons. He played all 17 games in 2025, including 11 starts, and recorded 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, six passes defensed, one fumble recovery and 1.5 sacks.

Holani, who signed as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2024, appeared in 11 games during the 2025 season. He rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 22 regular-season carries before landing on injured reserve. He also scored a touchdown on special teams, recovering a kickoff in the end zone in a Week 2 win in Pittsburgh.

Holani returned from injured reserve in the postseason and stepped into the No. 2 running back role after Zach Charbonnet injured his knee in the divisional round. Holani played 47 offensive snaps in wins over the Rams and Patriots, while rushing for 10 yards on five carries and catching four passes for 34 yards.