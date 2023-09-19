Seahawks to sign Artie Burns off their practice squad

Veteran cornerback Artie Burns is heading back to the Seahawks’ active roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Seahawks are signing Burns off of their practice squad. Burns has been elevated to play in the first two games of the season and the Seahawks would only be able to call him up once more without the risk of losing him to another team.

Burns may also have caught the eye of another team this week and the Seahawks signed him to ensure he sticks around.

Burns has one tackle this season and appeared in three games for the team last season. He also played 11 games for the Bears in 2021 and 58 games for the Steelers in his first four seasons.