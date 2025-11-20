 Skip navigation
Seahawks to wear helmet sticker honoring Kenny Easley

  
Published November 20, 2025 04:59 PM

The Seahawks announced a plan to honor the late Kenny Easley for the rest of the 2025 season.

The team will wear No. 45 stickers on their helmets for their final seven games to recognize what Easley, who died on November 14, meant to the organization.

Easley joined the Seahawks as the fourth overall pick of the 1981 draft and spent seven seasons with the team. Easley was the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 1984 and was named a first-team All Pro each season from 1983-1985. His career was cut short by kidney disease.

Easley is in the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor and is one of four players whose numbers have been retired by the team.