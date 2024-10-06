Seahawks up 7-0 after 101-yard fumble return by Rayshawn Jenkins

The Giants rolled the dice on fourth down in a bid to take a 7-0 lead in Seattle, but the decision backfired on them.

Running back Eric Gray lost the ball after getting stuffed on the goal line and Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins picked the ball up in his own end zone. Jenkins then ran untouched for a franchise-record 101-yard score to put the Seahawks up 7-0 instead.

The play came at the end of an impressive opening drive by a Giants offense that’s playing without wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Devin Singletary. They picked up six first downs and Gray had three catches for 50 yards, but the blunder made all of it amount to nothing.

If there’s a positive for the Giants, it is that they showed they can move the ball without their missing pieces. They’ll just have to finish the job the next time.