Seahawks voted to ban tush push, despite support for the play from Mike Macdonald, John Schneider

More than two thirds of the NFL voted in favor this week of banning the tush push, including 13 of the NFC’s 16 teams. One NFC team that voted to end the play despite the fact that its two most significant football employees have said they don’t mind the play.

Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times dubs the Seahawks’ vote to write the play from the rulebook “mystifying,” given the past comments from coach Mike Macdonald and G.M. John Schneider.

Said Macdonald earlier this year: “I think it’s a good play. I understand the positions people have with the health and safety of it. . . . That’s something that you have to kind of measure against any other football play that you see on a normal basis. But it seems to me like there’s enough plays where it feels like that isn’t the case right now. So I think it’s a good play and we’ve got to defend it, and maybe we’ll execute it one day.”

Likewise, Schneider has said he doesn’t support dumping the tush push, explaining that the injury data “not as clear as the hip drop has been.”

“Last year they were going through the hip-drop stuff, and the videos are awful.” Schneider said. “But the medical portion wasn’t as clear on this.”

Someone overruled both Macdonald and Schneider. And the ultimate power rests with Jody Allen, who is serving as the owner until the estate of her brother, Paul Allen, sells the team.