nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Seahawks waive DT Cameron Young

  
Published April 23, 2025 06:48 PM

The Seahawks have opened up a roster spot before the start of the draft on Thursday.

The team announced that they waived defensive tackle Cameron Young on Wednesday. Young was a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Young played in 16 games during his rookie season, but he was limited to one 2024 appearance because of a knee injury. He had 18 tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, and a pass defensed as a rookie.

With Young off the roster, the Seahawks have 68 players under contract. Linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu does not count against the 90-man limit because he’s an international player, so they have 23 spots to fill with draft picks and undrafted rookie signings.