Seahawks waive DT Cameron Young

The Seahawks have opened up a roster spot before the start of the draft on Thursday.

The team announced that they waived defensive tackle Cameron Young on Wednesday. Young was a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Young played in 16 games during his rookie season, but he was limited to one 2024 appearance because of a knee injury. He had 18 tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, and a pass defensed as a rookie.

With Young off the roster, the Seahawks have 68 players under contract. Linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu does not count against the 90-man limit because he’s an international player, so they have 23 spots to fill with draft picks and undrafted rookie signings.