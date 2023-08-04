Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge suspended six games under Personal Conduct Policy

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said that wide receiver Dee Eskridge is set to do some good things for the team in 2023, but none of them will come in the first six games of the season.

The NFL announced that Eskridge has been suspended for the first six games of the Seahawks season under the Personal Conduct Policy. The reason for the disciplinary measure is not publicly known.

“We are aware of the situation involving Dee Eskridge and have followed league and law enforcement protocol,” the Seahawks said in a statement.

Eskridge was a second-round pick in 2021 and he has 17 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in 20 career games.