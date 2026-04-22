Sean McDermott “absolutely” wants to coach again, is exploring media options for 2026

After nine falls with Buffalo, Sean McDermott will not be on a sideline in 2026 following his firing as Bills head coach in January.

McDermott, 52, may have a break for the coming season. But he could be a hot name for the 2027 coaching cycle.

He said in an interview with the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday that he “absolutely” wants to coach again.

“I love coaching,” McDermott said. “Love it.

“I think [I miss] just being a part of something bigger, being a part of a team,” McDermott added. “I’ve been — we all have been — parts of teams since we were this tall, and you get a chance to do that for a job. And then now, you’re in a year where, for myself, it’s a year off, right? But it’s also a year of opportunity, in a lot of ways, to grow and lean in on my family, as we already talked about. But I think more than anything, it’s just being a part of a team.”

McDermott went on to joke that his family might already be getting a little tired of him around the house.

“And then what happens with that … is the calendar year and the schedule that comes from that,” McDermott said. “Being around that for 20-plus years, you get so accustomed to it — hey, this is a time of year I should be doing this. And the family does as well.

“So, I think they’re ready to [say], ‘Hey dad, stop leaning in and back off a little bit,’ maybe,” McDermott continued with a chuckle. “But that’s natural.”

As for 2026, McDermott noted he has some irons in the fire for a potential media job.

“Looking into that,” McDermott said. “We’ve got some suitors and kind of trying to schedule it all out and see where it goes.”

McDermott accumulated a 98-50 regular-season record and an 8-8 postseason record in his nine seasons as Bills head coach.