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Sean McDermott “absolutely” wants to coach again, is exploring media options for 2026

  
Published April 22, 2026 04:09 PM

After nine falls with Buffalo, Sean McDermott will not be on a sideline in 2026 following his firing as Bills head coach in January.

McDermott, 52, may have a break for the coming season. But he could be a hot name for the 2027 coaching cycle.

He said in an interview with the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday that he “absolutely” wants to coach again.

I love coaching,” McDermott said. “Love it.

“I think [I miss] just being a part of something bigger, being a part of a team,” McDermott added. “I’ve been — we all have been — parts of teams since we were this tall, and you get a chance to do that for a job. And then now, you’re in a year where, for myself, it’s a year off, right? But it’s also a year of opportunity, in a lot of ways, to grow and lean in on my family, as we already talked about. But I think more than anything, it’s just being a part of a team.”

McDermott went on to joke that his family might already be getting a little tired of him around the house.

“And then what happens with that … is the calendar year and the schedule that comes from that,” McDermott said. “Being around that for 20-plus years, you get so accustomed to it — hey, this is a time of year I should be doing this. And the family does as well.

“So, I think they’re ready to [say], ‘Hey dad, stop leaning in and back off a little bit,’ maybe,” McDermott continued with a chuckle. “But that’s natural.”

As for 2026, McDermott noted he has some irons in the fire for a potential media job.

“Looking into that,” McDermott said. “We’ve got some suitors and kind of trying to schedule it all out and see where it goes.”

McDermott accumulated a 98-50 regular-season record and an 8-8 postseason record in his nine seasons as Bills head coach.