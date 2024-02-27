Sean McDermott excited to see offense evolve in Joe Brady’s first full year as OC

The Bills are still sorting out who will call their defensive plays in 2024, but there don’t have to answer the same question on the offensive side.

Joe Brady became the offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was fired last year and the Bills closed out the regular season with six wins in seven games after the move. The offense improved over that time, which led to Brady losing the interim offensive coordinator title and gives him the offseason to put more of a stamp on the offense.

Brady has started doing that by bringing in Ronald Curry as quarterback coach and head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that he’s interested to see what that means for quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the unit.

“That comfort level was important for Joe and for us moving forward here and so I’m excited about that and excited to see also some of the evolution of our offense this offseason while not also getting too far away from what’s been good for us and what’s been good for Josh,” McDermott said, via the team’s website.

The Bills have won four straight AFC East titles and gone to the playoffs five straight years, but they have not been able to get past the Chiefs or Bengals for a conference title. The hope is that Brady can devise the right kind of offense to change that next season.